Magic City Equality 2020 Pride Festival rescheduled to Sept. 3-6

The Magic City Equality Executive Board has rescheduled the Magic City Equality 2020 Pride Festival to Sept. 3-6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 30-June 7.

“The Magic City Equality Board is still working out all the details, but we can guarantee that Minot’s LGBTQ+ community and North Dakota will not get through 2020 without a Pride celebration to remember,” the board said.

The theme will be Equality – No More. No Less. A full schedule of events will be announced in the near future.

More information can be found on the Magic City Equality Facebook page.