Magic City Equality expands its reach with more shows, events, services

Magic City Equality is making its presence more and more known in Minot.

One example is a first-of-its-kind drag show on Saturday, Nov. 23 at The Grand Hotel.
Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9. Audience is 18+ only.  Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

Local queens and visiting queens will take the stage, some coming from Minneapolis and as far as Denver.

MCE wants to keep bringing shows of this kind to Minot.
“Our numbers show that we have a presence here in Minot. North Dakota,” MCE’s treasurer, Jorden Laducer said.

MCE is in the beginning stages of taking its next steps into a five year plan. Some of it is under wraps, but part of it is its partnership with The Grand Hotel.
Partnering with The Grand Hotel gives MCE a place to establish, host shows, and provide services to those in the Minot area.

Another event will take place the same day as the show. Earlier in the day, from 12 to 1 pm — a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil at the Ward County Courthouse. This event is free and open to the public.

“Everyone has a voice, everyone has a place, and we pride ourselves on love and acceptance,” said Laducer.

Visit Magic City Equality’s Facebook page for more information about upcoming events, including two HIV/AIDS awareness events happening the first week of December.

