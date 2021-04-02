Magic City Equality’s drag show this weekend helps youth outreach programs, scholarships

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and want to support a good cause, Magic City Equality is hosting its first drag show of the year this Saturday at the Grand Hotel.

Last year’s was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ll be doing temperature checks and masks are required.

There will be local performers as well as some from Minneapolis.

Plus, profits from the event will go toward youth outreach programs and scholarships for LGBTQ+ students.

“We pride ourselves because we allow everybody to come in one, and leave it open arms. It doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, it’s all about the love — especially just coming together and having a good time,” said Jorden Laducer, co-executive director of Magic City Equality.

The event is Saturday night, for those 18 and older and tickets are $15.

