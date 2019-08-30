Live Now
Magic City Express open Labor Day weekend

All aboard the Magic City Express in Minot this weekend!

This is the first time this year the train has been in service. Rides are $4 for adults and $3 for kids. The Magic City Express takes you all around Roosevelt Park, and Chuckles the Clown will be on board making balloon animals for everyone.

“We’re getting it out in full force now, and unfortunately it’s Labor Day and end of the season, but next spring we’ll be going full blast,” said Conductor Loren Anderson.

The train runs this Saturday through Monday.

