Magic City Express train to continue community rides

An old, but familiar ride, is making its way out of the garage this weekend and getting back to tugging people around.

After a 2-year hiatus, Minot’s 32-year-old Magic City Express train will once again start making trips around Roosevelt Park.

Rides will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and it costs $4 for adults and $3 for kids.

The train’s engineer says train rides have been extremely limited since the 2011 flood and most recently the pandemic, so being able to fully operate again is big.

“So we’re bringing it out for the first time this weekend and we hope to see a good crowd here in Minot. We really have to keep people in Minot for these vacation weekends,” Loren Anderson said.

Anderson says Chuckles the clown will be on board as well to share some laughs and balloon animals.