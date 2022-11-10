MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Figure Skating Club’s Synchro Team will be hosting their annual Magic City Turkey Trot, a one-mile fun run/walk and 5K run/walk on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 a.m.

According to a news release, the Turkey Trot takes place annually on Thanksgiving morning with proceeds benefiting the synchronized skating teams in Minot.

Synchronized skating is a team sport where a group of eight or more skate together in synch while performing difficult, required elements.

The sport is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences.

The variety and difficulty of elements require that each team member be a highly skilled individual skater.

The Magic City Figure Skating Club is now home to three synchro teams: the Magic Eagles, Magic Picks, and Magic Laces.

Their first competition of the season will take place this Sunday, November 13 in Bismarck.

“Magic City Figure Skating has a long line of Synchronized Skating teams dating back to the late 70s,” said Program Director, Barb Kohlman. “It can be an expensive sport with outfitting the team, travel, ice time, and coaching. The Turkey Trot helps to offset some of those costs to make it more affordable for skaters to be a part of a team.”

The Turkey Trot, which is just one of the major fundraisers for Magic City Synchro, is in its eighth consecutive year.

The event typically draws around 300 runners, walkers and dogs.

The race starts at the Brisk Studio building in downtown Minot with a course going through downtown and Roosevelt Park.

Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed and most spirited runners.

After the race, there will be opportunities to win a Thanksgiving Day pie.

Registration can be done online. There will be free t-shirts for those who have pre-registered by November 15.

Strollers and friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.

Adults and teens are $30, 12 and under are $15, and children five and under are free. No refunds will be offered.

You can find more race day information by going to the event page on Facebook.