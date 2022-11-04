MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A motorcycle shop has a special event to help put food on the table for families in need.

Magic City Harley-Davidson is hosting a Holiday Food Drive to help those who may need a little help around the holiday season.

According to an article written by Money.com, shoppers plan to spend about the same amount on holiday shopping as they did in 2021, but they expect to buy fewer gifts thanks to inflation.

“It’s just getting to be a little bit harder for people and I think everybody is kind of feeling it, and budgets are just a little bit tighter. So, when I was approached about doing a food drive, I hopped right on it. Yeah, let’s help our community,” said Magic City Harley Davidson Sales and Finance Manager, Kelsey Schlag.

From November 1-12, Magic City Harley-Davidson wants to make sure local pantries are stocked up for the eagerly awaited holiday season.

Some items that the food pantry is in need of are non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, and soups.

“This is specifically a holiday food drive, so we are hoping to get a little more of those Thanksgiving and Christmas foods. Boxed stuffing, instant potatoes, canned vegetables, canned fruits, gravy mixes, things like that, but obviously, any non-perishable items are perfect,” said Schlag.

According to the Washington Post, out of 200 Feeding America food pantries 85% of them see an increase this time last year.

Organizers of this event say this season is the season of giving, so why not give to those who need help in the coming holidays?

“Everybody needs a little extra help sometimes, and in my personal opinion, if I can help somebody while I’m up, then that’s me giving back to when somebody might need to help me when I am down,” said Schlag.

Items you would like to donate can be dropped off in the drop off bin, just inside the front doors.

In addition to this food drive, Harley Davidson will have several events throughout the holidays.

For more information visit the Harley Davidson website.