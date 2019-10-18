Magic City has a few new, and old, businesses

MINOT — In this week’s business beat, the Magic City has a few new businesses — and an old one that’s relocated.

Looking for something to do in the Magic City? There are a few new and old options for you to choose from.

All Rolled Up in the Dakota Square Mall has a twist on your traditional ice cream.

Vanilla custard is poured onto a frozen surface and then an employee begins cutting it up to freeze it. Different toppings are added and they even add a little something extra before they roll it all up.

“We’re making it in front of you. We’re making it fun, we’re interacting with you. We’ll write messages, we’ll draw stuff for you. It’s a fun, friendly kid environment, family environment and it allows everybody to come in and have a good time,” said Christopher Ecker, owner of All Rolled Up.

There are plenty of flavors and toppings to choose from.

Escape Point just reopened in its new location, and is ready for people to come to try them out

Right now, there are two rooms people can choose to try and escape from — the artist and the wacky inventor workshop

But they have two others in the works.

“This location puts us closer to the heart of downtown. We’ve got really super, excellent restaurants nearby, which just sort of allows players to not only do something before they come and play us but also something afterwards. It’s exciting to be just a little closer to sort of the action in Minot,” said owner Danielle Duncan.

If puzzles aren’t your thing and you want to shop till you drop, Glik’s has opened its doors in the Dakota Square Mall.

It has both men’s and women’s clothing and some accessories. This location makes it the 70th store, which has been around since 1890.

And, if you’re looking for a good scare this weekend, just a few stores down is the Asylum of Fear Haunted House. It’s located in the old Sears building.

You have to be 17 and older to enter, or have a parent sign a waiver if you’re between the ages of 13 and 16.

The idea was started in June and construction began Sept. 27. There are 40 actors who work on making people’s greatest fears a reality every night.

“It’s different in the fact that it’s a themed haunted house. It’s the ‘asylum of fear.’ It’s your greatest fears come to life. You walkthrough, you face your greatest fears and then the doctor will hopefully cure you of your fears as you exit. There are only select dates available and tickets are $20,” said Ecker, Asylum of Fear Haunted House sponsor.