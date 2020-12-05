Magic City Home Leisure teams up with YWCA to spread Christmas cheer

Giving to those in need is usually a theme during the holiday season, and that hasn’t stopped here in the peace garden state.

That’s why one Minot business decided to partner with the YWCA.

Magic City Home Leisure is taking donations of items like canned foods, diapers, and toys which will be distributed to families.

The owner says he is happy to be in the position to provide a happy holiday for those who are less fortunate this year.

“I started right in the start of COVID so I’ve felt the impact of it and I just thought now I’m in a position where I can try to give back to the community the best I can and I wanna take advantage of it,” owner of Magic City Home Leisure Brandon Solem said.

Donations can be done through curbside drop-off at the store located at 1910 South Broadway. The drive ends the week before Christmas.

