Magic City Lions boosting local businesses

North Dakota’s locally owned, mom-and-pop stores are in uncharted territory thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one social club is doing its part to help give those businesses a little boost.

“Well, the first week I was a little paralyzed. I was trying to absorb the information and how we were going to sort of pivot and move,” said Deb Peery, owner of Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books in Minot.

Like many business owners, they’ve had to make quick adjustments in the changing times brought by the coronavirus.

Peery added, “I also watched what other locally owned shops were doing and we’re just taking it day by day.”

So to keep revenue coming in, and to stay available to customers, they turned to curbside pick-up, live Facebook sales and a grab and go service.

“It came right at a time when I was trying to figure out what next, and there have been so many people that give me that bump that we can do this,” said Peery.

One of those bumps came in the form of a pretty sizeable purchase from the Magic City Lions Club.

“After those nominations came in, we picked 28 of them and bought $50 gift cards from each one of them,” said Josh Ressler, President of the Magic City Lions.

Each week on the club’s Facebook page they ask different questions about how people are spending their time self quarantining, all for the chance to win a gift card from one of many local stores.

Ressler added, “I think so of the businesses that we are picking have not been neccesarily forgotten, but they haven’t been on the forefront of everyones mind.”

Peery says to some this may seem like a small purchase, but the gift card can go a long way toward keeping the lights on and letting their community know that they’re still here.

“They really want to see their locally owned businesses after this, and I’m thankful for that,” she added.

There are still many gift cards to be given away. To see the question of the week and how you can win, head to the Magic City Lions Facebook page.