Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Magic City Lions boosting local businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s locally owned, mom-and-pop stores are in uncharted territory thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one social club is doing its part to help give those businesses a little boost.

“Well, the first week I was a little paralyzed. I was trying to absorb the information and how we were going to sort of pivot and move,” said Deb Peery, owner of Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books in Minot.

Like many business owners, they’ve had to make quick adjustments in the changing times brought by the coronavirus.

Peery added, “I also watched what other locally owned shops were doing and we’re just taking it day by day.”

So to keep revenue coming in, and to stay available to customers, they turned to curbside pick-up, live Facebook sales and a grab and go service.

“It came right at a time when I was trying to figure out what next, and there have been so many people that give me that bump that we can do this,” said Peery.

One of those bumps came in the form of a pretty sizeable purchase from the Magic City Lions Club.

“After those nominations came in, we picked 28 of them and bought $50 gift cards from each one of them,” said Josh Ressler, President of the Magic City Lions.

Each week on the club’s Facebook page they ask different questions about how people are spending their time self quarantining, all for the chance to win a gift card from one of many local stores.

Ressler added, “I think so of the businesses that we are picking have not been neccesarily forgotten, but they haven’t been on the forefront of everyones mind.”

Peery says to some this may seem like a small purchase, but the gift card can go a long way toward keeping the lights on and letting their community know that they’re still here.

“They really want to see their locally owned businesses after this, and I’m thankful for that,” she added.

There are still many gift cards to be given away. To see the question of the week and how you can win, head to the Magic City Lions Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?"

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge