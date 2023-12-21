BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Three North Dakota state lawmakers say they’re running to keep their seats at the capitol.

On Thursday morning, Jeff Magrum, Suann Olson, and Brandon Prichard announced they’re running once again in District 8.

Magrum is from Hazelton and has served three sessions in the state house before being elected to the Senate.

Both Olson and Prichard were elected for the first time to state office last fall.

They both presented and co-sponsored more than 30 bills, some of them related to transgender girls playing on girls sports teams, as well as preventing doctors from performing gender-changing surgeries on minors.

“And I’ve never prayed so hard for anything in my life, it’s just like, please let him sign that bill,” Rep. Olson said. “And when I heard that it was signed, I just almost couldn’t believe it, it’s like, ah, we got it across the finish line.”

“If you don’t have enemies, you’re not doing a good job,” Rep. Prichard said. “And I have a laundry list of people that don’t like me because I try and do the best of my ability and stand up for what I know is true.”

Olson and Prichard say one of their biggest priorities moving forward is passing stronger property tax relief, while Magrum remains opposed to plans for a multi-million dollar CO2 pipeline.