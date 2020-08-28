Mail-in voting: How to request a ballot

Voting at the mailbox instead of the ballot box is a decision many are mulling ahead of the general election. But the process for mail-in voting starts much sooner than November.

If you haven’t requested a mail-in ballot already, you can go to the state’s website, where you’ll provide ID information, answer a few questions and include an address to receive your ballot.

From there, print it out and mail it to your county auditor. You can expect to see your ballot as early as Sept. 24, which is when they begin to be mailed out.

“All vote-by-mail ballots have to be postmarked at least the day prior to the election, so they have to be postmarked on that Monday,” Secretary of State Al Jaeger said. “So that’s the biggest thing with voting by mail, make your application, if that’s what you want to do.”

Once you receive your ballot, you’ll have to have it sent in and postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 — that’s the day before the election.