BISMARCK, ND – Effective at 7:00 AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Main Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with no left turn lanes, between 5th Street and 7th Street, for a contractor to do work on an adjacent building with a crane.

This lane reduction will be in place through the end of the day Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate delays and congestion. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes and seek alternate routes.

For more information, visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.