A bookstore owner says business has been stable despite the pandemic’s impacts on many other businesses these last two years.

This month, Main Street Books in Minot celebrates 16 years of business.

Val Stadick, the store’s owner, says while many businesses saw a decrease in sales, her business has been steady throughout.

She says although Main Street Books does not compete with the prices of big bookstores, they still try to offer unique services.

“We kinda have a niche business,” said Stadick. “We offer selection. We offer expertise. We can be creative with how we do things. We can react to the market quickly because we make the decisions right here.”

Right now, Main Street Books is offering build-your-own Easter baskets.

Customers can get 15 percent off the items in their baskets.