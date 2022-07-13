MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Since 1987, people have been looking for Waldo.

That beloved character is known the world over for his black-rimmed glasses and red and white striped hat.

But one area bookstore has been looking for him beyond the pages of the book.

For the past decade, Main Street Books in Minot has been putting on the Find Waldo Event.

Here’s how it works, the bookstore will give you a passport that has local businesses where Waldo is hiding.

If you find him you’ll get a stamp and if you find him in 20 locations you will be registered to win some prizes.

“It’s great when we can get people outside, get them doing something together and working together and doing something positive,” said Main Street Books Owner Val Stadick.

The Find Waldo event will last the entire month of July.