Main Street Books in Minot helping people register for early and absentee voting

A Minot business is pitching in to help voters in the 2020 election.

Main Street Books is helping people register for early and absentee voting. Employees will help you fill out and print the application and then they send it directly to the Ward County Auditor’s office.

We spoke to the owner who says she wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

“For some people, it’s going to be a little more difficult. People who don’t have access and you know if they have underlying help conditions they don’t want to vote in person. So we’re just trying to help people out,” said owner Val Stadick

All you need is a valid ID to get help with the process. Early voting ends Nov. 2.