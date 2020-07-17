Mainstream Boutique in Minot re-opens under new ownership

A boutique in Minot is under new ownership. Mainstream Boutique on Main Street re-opened today.

It sells women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

The new owners say owning the store is a dream come true.

“Growing up we used to always play in our grandmother’s attic down in Velva and it was the thing to do. She had these great go-go boots, she had all this fun clothing upstairs and we always said, ‘Someday we’re going to own a decor business or we’re going to own a clothing store.’ The opportunity came up and we took it,” said Dawn Gullickson, co-owner.

“She reached out to me one day and said, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘Ooh, I don’t know? Let’s do it,'” said Kristie Schwan, co-owner.

The boutique is open Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.