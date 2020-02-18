Maintaining Your Furnace

With temperatures hovering below thirty, people are cranking those heaters up. An expert said keeping your home warm can cause some wear and tear on your furnace.

Some of the most common issues people see are burnt-out motors and flame sensors, and heat exchangers failing.

Now, all of this can be avoided with a little proper preventive maintenance, like having someone come out and check on your furnace regularly.

You also need to do your part by maintaining the air filter.

“Use the right size and right type of filter. Don’t use the wrong size or too restrictive of a filter. That be one of the things you do. That will help your system stay clean,” said H.A. Thompson & Sons sales associate Brad Mann.

The average lifespan of a furnace is 15 to 20 years.

