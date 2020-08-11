Major art exhibit on display at Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck

A North Dakota woman’s first major art exhibit is on display in the Capital City.

38 pieces are on display all created by Britta Anderson of Bismarck. The display is called “A Neutral State”. It’s inspired by memories of places she’s visited. Anderson uses rocks, sticks, muslin and makeshift painter sticks instead of a traditional brush. She says anything can be a tool if you put some paint on it.

“I’ve got a big old pile of sticks and wood in my studio. Both manufactured, both natural, found outside. So I’ve got this kind of obsession with clinging to certain objects that I find aesthetically pleasing and have a lot of meaning to me therefore also are incorporated into my work,” said Anderson.

A Neutral State will be showcased from August-September at The Capital Gallery in Downtown Bismarck.

