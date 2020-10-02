Major disaster declaration granted after severe summer storm damage

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a major disaster declaration after the impacts of a severe summer storm that caused flash flooding in several counties and resulted in more than $5 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The declaration covers six counties: Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and

Wells.

The June 29-July 1 storm destroyed infrastructure and damaged homes with high winds,

hail and 4 to 8 inches of rain in some areas.

The declaration unlocked public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, preliminary assessments indicate damage to local infrastructure systems exceeded $2.25 million, and damage to the state’s Federal Aid System highways totaled nearly $2.9 million.