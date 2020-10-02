Major disaster declaration granted after severe summer storm damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a major disaster declaration after the impacts of a severe summer storm that caused flash flooding in several counties and resulted in more than $5 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The declaration covers six counties: Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and
Wells.

The June 29-July 1 storm destroyed infrastructure and damaged homes with high winds,
hail and 4 to 8 inches of rain in some areas.

The declaration unlocked public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, preliminary assessments indicate damage to local infrastructure systems exceeded $2.25 million, and damage to the state’s Federal Aid System highways totaled nearly $2.9 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday's Forecast: A few showers with slightly warmer temperatures

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss