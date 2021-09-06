Major improvement coming to Bismarck landfill

“I’m usually out here five times a year,” said Spencer Giddings.

Giddings has been utilizing the landfill since 1986. He’s dumping plywood, a sofa and other items he’s had for 15 years.

“If you have bigger items this is the place to bring it, don’t dump it illegally out in the country. I do see that. I was just on an ATV ride the other day in the country where someone dumped a couch and some chairs, don’t do that,” Giddings said.

The landfill in Bismarck has been in operation since the 1960s.

About 300 tons of waste made up of appliances, furniture, trees, tires and more are dumped on these grounds every day.

Industrial and hazardous waste items are prohibited.

“This permit that we have at this landfill is just for a municipal solid waste landfill. Now we do have a household hazardous waste disposal site at the landfill where residents can bring the residential household,” Heintz said.

Bismarck Director of Public Works Jeff Heintz said service operations say space is running out, but more is being added with the construction of a new cell.

“We’ve got a huge responsibility to provide waste disposal for the citizens and the regions. We’re glad that we’ve got the construction underway and that we will be wrapping that up,” He said.

Prior cells built had the capacity of getting full within 10 to 15 years.

The new cell has the capacity of lasting for 60 years.

“When we’re done, it will be about $7.7 million in the construction cost,” Heintz said.

Heintz said dumping regulations at the landfill have changed over the years.

“We used to just put garbage into a drawer or cooley and cover it up. Those days are gone, you can’t do it anymore because you want to protect the environment and protect our groundwater and make sure that we’re not polluting,” Heintz said.

The new cell is 75 feet deep into the ground.

“We’re lining the new cell with a plastic liner, there’s a clay compacted layer below the liner and there will be a sand layer on top of the liner with wood chips on top of that,” added.

The new cell is covered by the disposal fees. Heintz says the cell that’s reaching max capacity will close next year.