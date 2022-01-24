Major progress made for Bismarck fire station renovation

A major renovation providing an improved safe place for firefighters is nearly complete.

Once finished, Bismarck Fire Station number three will provide first responders with privatized living quarters.

One major improvement is a new space for their gym equipment.

Previously, all the equipment was placed near their trucks, surrounded by exhaust fumes.

Also new, some much needed equipment being installed in the ceilings.

“We also were able to install sprinkler systems, it gives them fire protection like we’d like to see in all the businesses and homes in the city, so that’s another bonus we were able to install,” Bismarck Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Gee said.

Renovations started last June and are about 85% complete.

The newly improved station number 3 is expected to be open by mid-February or at the latest, the beginning of March.