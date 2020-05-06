Major project delayed in New Town due to low oil revenue

For the past few years, a new recreation center has been considered for the city of New Town, but like many other things, COVID-19 is delaying the project.

The movie theater and bowling alley complex are estimated to cost $6.5 million. The city planned to use oil and gas money to foot some of the bill. But with the collapse of oil revenue, New Town’s mayor says they are looking at another year before they work can begin.

“We had looked at other options but a building like that didn’t fit into a lot of the infrastructure loans and whatnot. You can get loans for streets and roads but not for a bowling alley/movie theater,” said New Town Mayor Dan Uran.

The mayor also says they plan to fit the project into next year’s budget. MHA Nation committed $3 million to the project. It was set to be complete by this December.