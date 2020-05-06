Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Major project delayed in New Town due to low oil revenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the past few years, a new recreation center has been considered for the city of New Town, but like many other things, COVID-19 is delaying the project.

The movie theater and bowling alley complex are estimated to cost $6.5 million. The city planned to use oil and gas money to foot some of the bill. But with the collapse of oil revenue, New Town’s mayor says they are looking at another year before they work can begin.

“We had looked at other options but a building like that didn’t fit into a lot of the infrastructure loans and whatnot. You can get loans for streets and roads but not for a bowling alley/movie theater,” said New Town Mayor Dan Uran.

The mayor also says they plan to fit the project into next year’s budget. MHA Nation committed $3 million to the project. It was set to be complete by this December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge