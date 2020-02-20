Major upgrades to B-52 bombers at Minot AFB

In December 2019, President Donald Trump approved a defense bill for more than $700 billion, and some of that will be coming to the Peace Garden State.

After touring the Minot Air Force Base Wednesday with the Secretary of Defense, Sen. John Hoeven said some major upgrades will be coming to the base.

The B-52 bombers housed at the base will soon be getting new engines. The planes have been around for over 60 years, and the new upgrade will keep them around even longer.

“This is the back bone of our bomber fleet right here, the B-52s. But also into the crew’s missiles and to the ICBM missiles. Really across the board. New helicopters. New hangars for the helicopters. Pretty much across the board, we are upgrading the missions here and Minot Air Force Base,” said Hoeven.

Commander Scott Maytan of the 5th Operations Group said the new engines will cut down time it would take to repair them, and keep pilots and crew safe in the air.