Make A Scene Kids Theatre in Minot hold virtual performances in light of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, forcing us to adapt in some of the most unique ways, but one performing arts group has stepped up to the challenge and is taking creativity to another level.

Make A Scene Kids Theatre in Minot is an organization giving kids ages pre-k to 8th grade the chance to perform live on the big stage, but not so much these days.

“When COVID hit we actually had plans to do some more in-person productions, but that all got put to a halt.” Executive Director Allison Auch said.

Instead of giving up on the year, they decided to perform virtually.

“We’ve done four productions so far.” Auch said.

Allison Auch who serves as the organization’s executive director says she snagged the idea from other organizations nationwide and immediately started putting the pieces together.

“I have relationships and I’ve networked hugely within the theatre world and in Minot over the last 5-years and to be honest we knew we couldn’t just have anybody,” she said.

Auch picked up J’Kobe Wallace to direct the show, a recent arts graduate from Minot State University, who’s been eager to try something new.

“For me, I was so excited to be provided the opportunity to work with young people which is my background in music education, and to be able to provide some sense of normalcy,” Wallace said.

Each cast is made up of both experienced kids and first-timers, but with it being virtual, it’s been challenging to say the least.

“These kids are in charge of their costumes themselves, their backgrounds, their technology, their music, they have to sing for me. They have to do a lot on their own,” he said.

Some might say doing this at home should make it easier, but performers like Hannah Beuchler and Kemper Ottmar, both from Minot, disagree.

“There is so many distractions when you’re at home so it’s easy to get carried away with something else.” Beuchler said.

“The challenges I had to face was phone calls, glitches, my mom, and my dogs always randomly come in for some reason, I don’t know why,” Ottmar said.

But despite their many distractions, Wallace says they still manage to perform to perfection.

“These kids are so talented its like a big surprise.” he said.

He says this could even be the future for performing arts.

“I think it’s definitely a cool way to get people from all over the world to participate in one unified project and I think that’s really cool and that’s what theatre does, it unifies people together,” he said.

Each performance can be viewed on the Make A Scene Kids Theatre’s Facebook and YouTube pages.