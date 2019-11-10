Make-A-Wish Foundation Granted Minot’s Connor Blair’s Wish

Local News

Make-A-Wish Foundation in North Dakota has been granting children’s wishes since 19-85. And now, 34 years later they celebrate yet another child’s wish.

“Nine-Year-Old Connor Blair’s whole world changed in 20-17 when he was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare disease that deteriorates muscle tissue — causing paralysis in parts of the body.

“It means the world to see a smile on my sons face especially when he is going through the times of watching people play. This put’s something back in his life where he wakes up and he’s happy.” says Kira Blair, Mother to Recipient.

That something was a wish Connor made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to get the gift of an adaptive gaming system.

“He absolutely loves his videos games and with the muscle deterioration he won’t be able to hold on to a remote. So, Able-Gamers has set us up with a system where he is going to be able to continue video games even when his hands fail him.” Blair says.

“This gaming system he will be able to utilize the different tools and equipment on there. To breathing and eye..there’s head pieces for him and it’s the top of the line gaming system.” says Dawn Roness, Make-A-Wish Granter .

Make-A-Wish in North Dakota has granted more than 900 wishes to children like Connor, and with their help and community support Connor and his family hope for a new day.

“It’s amazing, thank you to everybody who has come to make my sons day very special and you have filled my heart and my home with so much love and laughter and I am so greatful and thankful.” Blair says.

