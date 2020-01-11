Make-A-Wish North Dakota: A Trip to Hawaii

For nearly 40-years Make-A-Wish North Dakota has created life-changing wishes for more than 900 children with

critical illnesses.

16-year-old, Hailey Graner of Minot, had an outgoing normal life, but one day her whole world was flipped upside down.

“Hailey has a disability called spinal cerebral ataxia. It’s a progressive disease, she’s had it since she was abruptly in the 4th grade.” says Arica Rezac, Mom

What this disease does is changes the brain causing the body to act diffrently affecting speech, movement, vision and much more.

“The disease has progressed a little she used to be able to run and walk and now she uses a reverse walker, but she does well.” says Rezac

Which has not stopped Haley from doing the things she loves to do which is playing hockey and studying historical pieces around the world.

“Ive learned a lot about world war two in history class and Pearl Harbor has always stuck out and intrested me.” says Hailey Graner, Make A Wish Recipient.

Having a passion for rich history. Pearl Harbor being her favorite. The Make A Wish Foundation of Minot granted her the wish of a life time. A 6-day trip to Hawaii where she could explore and get away from her every day life, but also do things she’s never been able to do.

“I’ve never been on a plane before or anywhere tropical. I’ve never even seen the ocean. Hawaii is the place to be and the place to go. It’s everyone’s dream location.” says Graner

“I’m super happy for Hailey, I’m excited for her. It’s like she said a dream come true and Pearl Harbor is a pretty neat place to go out and experience Hawaii in general so it’s definitely exciting and I’m glad she got this opportunity.” says Rezac

Hailey and her family will board plane March 20th and and enjoy their much needed 6-day trip.