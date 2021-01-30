Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 16-year-old Bottineau boy with ice castle fish house, professional fishing training

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been around for over 40 years now, fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses, and today, a 16-year-old boy from Bottineau battling cancer got the surprise of his lifetime.

Last year, Case Thompson was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in your bones.

“Every 6-weeks he has to have some scans done just to make sure that the radiation and chemo has done its job,” Case’s Mother, Heather Thompson said.

Case’s parents have been by his side every step of the way.

“I think he’s handled it better than I did,” Case’s Father, David Thompson said.

Despite Case’s difficult year, he’s always managed to get his mind off of the many treatments that he’s had to endure.

“I went on an Antelope hunt once, that was cool. Then we went Pheasant hunting like a week later, I killed like five of them,” Case said.

“He’s done that recently. They’ve always deer hunted. They’ve always ice fished when they can,” Heather said.

She says he’s always had a love for the outdoors, but just a few years ago Case picked up a new hobby that he credits to his grandfather.

“I asked him if I could go fishing once and he said yeah, so I’ve been going fishing a lot since then,” Case said.

Case says his wish was to one day own a fish house to enjoy with family and friends, and well, today that wish came true.

Case was granted with not only a fish house, but a ton of equipment to go with it, and, personal fishing training by a professional, who is also from Bottineau.

“He works for Clam, and he got like an ice suit in there for us and he said he was going to give me a tackle box full of stuff and another gas-logger,” Case said.

His wish was brought to life thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

“You know it’s important to have people that are really passionate about this organization and I think it’s so easy to be passionate for children. To see what they’re going through and to be able to give them some kind of light,” Make-A-Wish Member Christy Mehus said.

Something the foundation has done for so many other kids putting up a great fight like Case.

Representatives of Make-A-Wish North Dakota say they’re lacking in Minot volunteers and are urging people to step up and help.

