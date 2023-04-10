BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bis-Man Transit and Vitalant are teaming together to host a blood drive.

According to a news release, the blood drive is happening Friday, April 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Bloodmobile at the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 3750 East Rosser Ave in Bismarck.

People are encouraged to make an appointment online before donating.

Vitalant is the nation’s biggest nonprofit blood services provider, focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services to over 900 hospitals across the US.