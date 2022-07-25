MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A public library is now teaching kids how to grow their imagination and create all on their own.

Next week, the Minot Public Library has its last Maker Monday event of the season.

Maker Monday allows kids to build crafts and have story time, while the parents are at home.

At the program, kids sing songs, read a story, and build arts and crafts.

Maker Monday’s are free and available for all families.

“It’s so fun to fulfill this need in the community, because you notice that, you know with pre-schools, sometimes it cost money. People don’t have that money, that’s okay, you know, they still get a little bit of that experience here at the library,” said Minot Public Library Children’s Librarian, Randi Monley.

Monley says it means everything to her to be able to send her campers off to kindergarten and first grade after the summer ready for the new school