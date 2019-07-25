Making K-9 Training Affordable

Maintaining a police departments K-9 program can cost a lot of money for agencies big and small.

An expert from Kansas City is in town all week, to provide training to departments at a fraction of the cost. The goal is to help officers conduct searches safely and more effectively, with an extra set of eyes and ears.

A Sergeant with Kansas City Police says this type of training takes practice every single day.

The Segeant, Ryan Sumner says, “These dogs are out there, not only keeping the officers safe, but they’re keeping our public safe, they’re keeping our businesses safe. That’s what their job is, and if you have a dog that doesn’t have a whole lot of training, you really can’t count on them.”

On Saturday morning these officers and their dogs will be showing off. The third Annual Midwestern Police Canine Competition is at Haaland Field in Bismarck, at 11. It’s free and open to everyone.