Making Music Again: Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra begins new season with adjustments, due to pandemic

BISMARCK (KXNet) — With a breath and movement of her baton, music director Beverly Everett began a rehearsal of the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season. Although this is the first concert of the year, it’s more than that. It’s being called “A Concert of Hope.”

“I just felt like it needed to have something that would be uplifting to people even in the title of it.

So, that’s where that came from,” Everett said.

Everett recalled just how much support and hope she could feel at the orchestra’s last indoor concert, just before so much of life came to a halt.

“We had a concert right on March 14th, which was also my birthday, and so we made a decision and we went ahead with the concert,” Everett said. “We had just thunderous applause from our audience in appreciation of going forward with the concert.”

Since COVID-19 has canceled concerts in North Dakota and around the world, it’s served as a stark reminder to both Everett and the orchestra’s concertmaster Everaldo Martinez of just how much of a group effort music is.

“For us musicians, it has been hitting us really, really hard. You can pour out your heart at home, but it’s just between you; but when you share with some other people, it transposes you to a different stage and that’s the magic of playing in a symphony, an orchestra,” Martinez said.

For the first concert, the pieces had to be chosen for a smaller orchestra, but Everett said audiences should still expect to hear a big sound from players wanting to welcome back lovers of music.

“Music can help heal. Take one moment at a time and hope for the best,” Everett said.

The Concert of Hope will happen twice: Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, featuring several works, including the Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra in E flat Major by Mozart.

Only season ticket holders will be allowed to attend in person for this concert, while general tickets will be available for online streaming.

