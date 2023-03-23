MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Making things more accessible doesn’t always take a lot of time or money.

Take this group for example.

The North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities held a workshop on Wednesday to show that making spaces more accessible doesn’t have to be expensive.

After a brief presentation, presenters at the workshop showed off household items, that can be used for other purposes.

The goal is to show that you can easily find low-tech, adaptive devices at just about any store.

“You can reach for things. What if you’re pushing something? What if you need a push-the-door opener? That would be an easy way to do it, right,” said presenter Jessie Allery as she showed off a hack with a dog toy.

“Three pockets in the front that are just the perfect size for picture symbols that might help you with the order of your tasks,” said presenter Lori Garnes, showing off another hack with a plastic purse with compartments.

Other hacks included using a pool noodle as a way for more support while sitting and using a broom, without a handle, to easily sweep surfaces.