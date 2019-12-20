‘Making spirits bright:’ Bringing daily fun through ugly Christmas sweaters

The Ugly Christmas Sweater tradition is making its way through the entire month of December with one Bismarck woman.

Melissa Korslein, Wachter’s digital literacy teacher, has a collection of unusual holiday-themed sweaters she wears every day in December. She started the tradition six years ago, and now staff and students look forward to her Sweater of the Day.

She finds sweaters at thrift shops because she loves the hunt of finding something unique. People have even started gifting them to her for fun.

Whether it’s a llama, Santa or poinsettias, there’s a holiday sweater for all occasions. She says she hopes to continue this tradition for years to come.