MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a cat in the Souris River, and its job is to help make the river safer. But it’s not the kind of cat you may be thinking of.

In an area of the Souris River near the Minot Water Treatment Plant, a CAT excavator is remediating a low-head dam in Minot.

Currently, the water rushing over the dam creates an undercurrent, which could potentially be deadly — which is why the excavator is adding certain stones that can protect the soil from eroding. This helps remove the dangers stemming from the river’s current.

“If someone’s canoeing or kayaking and they try to go over these,” explained Minot Public Information Officer, Derek Hackett, “they can get sucked under or fall in– and the current created by these will keep people underwater, potentially drowning them. We’re working to take more safety precautions because that’s probably our most recreational used area of the river in town. That’s where a lot of people will go fishing.”

The work could take up to a week to complete.