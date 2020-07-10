Makoti Threshing Show celebrates 60 years

 The Makoti Threshing Show started Friday is now in its 60th year.         

The show usually happens in September, but the board changed the date this year to also celebrate Makoti’s 109th birthday.

Nearly 900 people showed up last year, including Marvin Franklin, who’s never missed a show.

He says it’s grown so much over the years, and if you’ve never been to one, you’re missing out.

“They don’t realize how the farming was back in the early day. There’s a lot of stuff you’ve probably never seen no place else. Lot of old stuff here,” said Franklin, board of directors.

The show almost didn’t happen this year because of COVID-19, but board member Hunter Andes says they’re following all of the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines.

There will be threshing this weekend, it just won’t be as big as it normally is.

The town of Lansford has already even donated bundles for Makoti to use.

“We’re featuring a ton of history. We’re here to show what our ancestors went through when they came out here to homestead 100 years ago. And this is where most of these tractors came from were the homesteaders of this era,” Andes said.

If you couldn’t make it out Friday, the fun continues Saturday and Sunday.

