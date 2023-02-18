MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After a big holiday season, malls across America say January and February are usually slower for business. So, how are they doing this winter?

Stores in the Dakota Square Mall in Minot say that warmer weather does help bring in more business during these slower months. However, they have realized promoting sales will always be a way to get people into the door, even if it’s freezing outside — and they’ve done just that, especially over the last two months.

“I think the weather plays a huge factor in it, and those sales make a difference,” explains Francesca’s Assistant Team Leader Dani Range. Not only that, but we have a lot of individuals coming down from Canada. We love when they come back and visit.”

For clothing retailers, the launch of their spring lines is another way to get shoppers in their shops.

“Everyone has so many long sleeves,” says Glik’s Sales Associate Tianna Frazier, “and they get excited for spring and brighter colors. It means warmer weather is coming, so more people get excited and come in.”

Many stores in the mall have noticed traffic in the mall started to pick up this past week — and a lot of it is due to the warmer weather.”.

“We’ve noticed just right after Valentine’s day, sales really start to pick up,” added Ranger. “We see everyone’s out and about, everybody’s ready for the weather to change. That warmer weather definitely makes a difference.”

Many stores across the state will be by having President’s Day sales coming up soon, making it a perfect time to get you shopping done. These sales are just another strategy that benefits both the customers and the local economy, something all communities in our state need to survive.

Glik’s associates say although most stores in the malls are chains, shopping at the mall will still help those local operations in the mall as well. Provided, of course, they can work together to get customers inside.