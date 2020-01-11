Man Accused in Bismarck Death Booked at Burleigh-Morton Detention Center

Local News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

A man arrested in the recent shooting death of a Bismarck man was booked into Burleigh-Morton Detention Center today.

41-year-old Earl Howard waived extradition during a court appearance in Michigan yesterday.

Today, he was brought to North Dakota, where he will face charges. Howard was arrested Thursday in Michigan at the U.S.-Canada border.

He is charged in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel, whose body was found last week after authorities responded to a fire.

Howard is charged with murder, arson, murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Entzel’s wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel is also charged with three counts of conspiracy. Howard waived his extradition during a Friday appearance in Michigan’s St. Clair County District Court.

The St. Clair County prosecutor’s office said he did not have an attorney in court. Howard was arrested on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

Authorities say he has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship and had been living in Belwood, Ontario.

The nature of the relationship between Howard and Nikki Entzel still isn’t clear. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Beer Sales Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Sales Increase"

Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Preventing Birth Defects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Birth Defects"

Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian Wildfires"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10"

Bike Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Race"

Knitting for Australia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knitting for Australia"

SWAT in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Bismarck"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

2020 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Construction"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge