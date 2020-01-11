Man Accused in Bismarck Death Booked at Burleigh-Morton Detention Center

A man arrested in the recent shooting death of a Bismarck man was booked into Burleigh-Morton Detention Center today.

41-year-old Earl Howard waived extradition during a court appearance in Michigan yesterday.

Today, he was brought to North Dakota, where he will face charges. Howard was arrested Thursday in Michigan at the U.S.-Canada border.

He is charged in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel, whose body was found last week after authorities responded to a fire.

Howard is charged with murder, arson, murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Entzel’s wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel is also charged with three counts of conspiracy. Howard waived his extradition during a Friday appearance in Michigan’s St. Clair County District Court.

The St. Clair County prosecutor’s office said he did not have an attorney in court. Howard was arrested on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

Authorities say he has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship and had been living in Belwood, Ontario.

The nature of the relationship between Howard and Nikki Entzel still isn’t clear. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.