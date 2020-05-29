Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer, injuring another charged

Breaking news on the man accused of shooting at two Grand Forks officers, killing one and injuring the other.

Salamah Pendleton has officially been charged and made his first court appearance on Friday.

He’s facing two murder charges and three counts of attempted murder — on top of other lesser charges.

Pendelton is accused of firing 41 shots from an AK-47.

WDAY News has also now learned that officer Cody Holte died from three gunshot wounds. Pendleton is also accused of killing his mom, Lola Moore, in the gunfire.

Corporal Ron Nord with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department was also shot but he was released from the hospital last night.

Once the gunfight was over, police arrested and brought Pendleton to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The gunfire broke out when deputies were at a Grand Forks apartment to execute a court-ordered eviction to Pendleton and another person who lived there.