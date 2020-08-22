Man and 1-year-old killed, 3-year-old injured in crash near Williston

A 24-year-old New Town man and a 1-year-old boy are dead, and a 3-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after a crash 30 miles east of Williston Friday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m.

The 24-year-old was driving a Dodge Journey with the 1-year-old and 3-year-old passengers westbound on Highway 1804 when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer, and then overturned.

The 24-year-old and the 1-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The 3-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Tioga Medical Center and later flown by air ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

According to the report from Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.

