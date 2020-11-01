Man and woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash near Steele

A man and woman from Iowa were both injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Steele Saturday afternoon.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:22 p.m.

The couple was driving west on I-94 and hauling an empty enclosed trailer. The strong winds picked up the right side of the trailer causing both the vehicle and the trailer to enter the ditch.

The vehicle rolled multiple times, eventually coming to rest on its side.

Both the driver and passenger were injured in the crash and were transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.