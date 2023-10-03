ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — Police have arrested a man in Alexander after he attempted to shoot two women at the Tumbleweed Inn and Suites yesterday afternoon.

According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the motel around 1:31 p.m. on October 2 for a report of a shooting in the motel lobby.

Upon arrival, police confirmed that the incident was isolated with a man trying to shoot two women, one whom he had been in a previous relationship with.

According to the report, the man fired one round before a brief altercation began and the firearm was taken from the man.

No injuries occurred from the discharge of the firearm, but one victim was treated for minor injuries. The man is currently in custody and was arrested for the following charges:

2 counts of Attempted Murder (Class A Felony)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Domestic Violence (Simple Assault) (Class B Misdemeanor)

The incident is currently under investigation by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.