BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A man arrested following a police chase in Bismarck is now being charged in federal court.

Kyle Johnson was previously charged in April, where he led police on a high-speed chase throughout Burleigh County before it ended on South Washington Street.

Officers at the scene state that Johnson had a gun on him, causing officers to shoot at him, but that Johnson was not seriously injured.

At the time, he was charged with seven felony counts including Drug Possession, Reckless Endangerment, and Terrorizing. Now, he is instead facing six federal counts, including Illegal Gun and Drug Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Those counts include:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Johnson’s federal trial is currently scheduled for November 28.