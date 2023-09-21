MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Mandan arrested a man who they say led officers on a chase and smashed into a police car.

Mandan police tell KX News it happened just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday when officers were told there was a man who was jumping in front of cars along 27th Street.

Officers showed up and saw Travis Schock walking along Sunset Drive, they say he then got into a car and drove off.

As officers tried stopping Schock, they said he wouldn’t pull over. They say Schock then backed up and hit a police officer’s car before getting on I-94.

Officers were able to catch up with Schock because they said his car broke down on the interstate near mile marker 147.

But officers say Schock still wouldn’t comply, so an officer used a taser, after which, Schock was arrested.

According to an affidavit, police say Schock got a bloody face from beating his head on the glass divider in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Schock is now being charged with fleeing a police officer as well as preventing arrest. Schock will be in Morton County court again on Friday when an attorney will ask a judge to lower Schock’s bond.