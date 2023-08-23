BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, police in Bismarck arrested a man after they say he attacked and threatened another man with a knife.

It happened on Monday evening in a mobile home park off Expressway.

Police say a man told them he saw in his surveillance camera that a man had hopped the fence into his yard.

Police say the man got in his van and followed the man seen on surveillance and asked him what he was doing.

That’s when police say Derek Lafromboise ran up and punched the man, slammed a door in his face, and broke his glasses.

Police also say another witness saw Lafromboise take a kitchen knife out of his backpack and threaten to kill the man and his family.

Police showed up and found the knife on the street.

They then found and arrested Lafromboise in the Cash Wise parking lot.

Lafromboise is being charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing.