MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Minot man, David Diaz, was arrested last Friday after he destroyed various electronics (a TV, speakers, electric organ) and six windows with a bat at a Minot man’s residence because the homeowner’s girlfriend had not returned Diaz’ headphones.

According to the arresting affidavit, around 1:40 a.m., Diaz rode his bike to the residence, knocked on the door, pushed past the homeowner, and then began breaking objects in the house with a baseball bat.

After leaving the residence, Diaz then broke six windows before leaving on his bike.

Police arrived soon after, investigated the scene, and then took Diaz into custody on the charge of Burglary at Night (Class B Felony).

Diaz was recently in custody for a separate incident in early August after a couple pulled up to him in their car on East Burdick Expressway to check on him and he allegedly pulled a gun on them in response. He was arrested for two counts of Terrorizing with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Diaz is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center.