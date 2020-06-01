Man arrested for driving into protester in West Fargo

WDAY News is learning what led up to a West Fargo man getting arrested for driving into a pedestrian during Saturday’s protest.

Police arrested 47-year-old Michael Griffin, saying he drove past a roadblock put up by police to protect protesters from traffic.

According to an incident report in court, officers saw a protester get in front of the vehicle to try getting it to stop.

They say it stopped at first, then tried going around the victim. He got in front of it again to stop it.

Then Griffin accelerated, hit the victim and caused him to fly onto the hood.

The victim was on the vehicle for about three blocks, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Griffin is facing a felony charge for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.