BELCOURT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Drug Taskforce carried out a search warrant on non-Indian’s hotel rooms at the Sky Dancer Casino around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Turtle Mountain Tribe, the taskforce worked along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services Division of Drug Enforcement and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Both jurisdictions applied for and got search warrants at the same time.

Before entering the room, agents smelled marijuana.

Once law enforcement entered the room, they found hundreds of M30 or fentanyl pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,870 in cash.

The man, Shamar Turner, arrived at Rugby by train on March 24 from Detroit, MI. Turner came to Belcourt strictly to sell fentanyl to the Turtle Mountain community.

Turner has been charged by the State of North Dakota with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Scheduled I, II, III, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian’s Tribal Government thanks the work of law enforcement and Sky Dancer Casino and Resort’s staff for the efforts to combat unlawful drug trafficking in the community.