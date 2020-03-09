Man Arrested for DUI and Fleeing a State Trooper Overnight

A man was arrested for drunk driving and fleeing a police officer in Williston early Sunday morning.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop 21-year-old Flavio Juarez from California for speeding and a stop sign violation around 3 a.m.

Juarez fled in his Chevy Tahoe on 26th Street West in Williston. The trooper did not pursue.

He found the young man’s vehicle, crashed in a ditch a short time later.

The trooped arrested Juarez for fleeing and D-U-I, along with traffic citations for speeding and disregarding a stop sign.

The case is being forward to the Williams County States Attorney for formal charges.