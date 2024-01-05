Correction: The original story had the incorrect age of the man, the age has since been corrected.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department arrested a Minot man in connection with a series of recent overdoses.

According to a news release, the 25-year-old man was arrested Friday on four counts of Delivery of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death or Injury, which are Class A Felonies.

The man was transferred to the Ward County Jail.

The Good Samaritan Law gives protection from prosecution, to be immune, you must call 911, remain onsite until help arrives, and cooperate with law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can get help. You can call 211 for the Community Resources Helpline, or (701) 857-8500 for a 24-hour Emergency Crisis Line. All of the calls will remain confidential.